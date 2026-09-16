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Riverside County 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash during police pursuit; woman arrested

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A woman was arrested after allegedly killing a teenager in a hit-and-run crash during a police pursuit in Riverside County, according to police.

The Menifee Police Department said the officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at about 4:54 p.m. in the 27000 block of Hemingway Court. Upon police arrival, the suspect was spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle. When an officer attempted to stop her, she continued to flee.

That led officers on a brief pursuit of the woman. At one point, she was traveling westbound on Holland Avenue at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light at the intersection with Evans Road. At the intersection, she hit a boy who was riding an e-bike northbound on Evans.

The boy, identified only as a 13-year-old Menifee resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The woman continued to flee even after the collision. Eventually, her vehicle became disabled, and she was taken into custody.

She was identified as 21-year-old Melody Valdez of Temecula. She was booked into Cois M. Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of homicide, among other charges.

An investigation remains underway. No additional details were immediately made available.

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