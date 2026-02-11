Menifee police officer, civilian hospitalized after multi-car crash at busy intersection

Two people, including a Menifee Police Department officer, were hospitalized following a multi-car crash at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:10 p.m. at McCall Road and Menifee Road, according to a news release from police. They said that the officer, who was on duty, was responding to a medical aid call for service when he entered the intersection and collided with two other vehicles.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Menifee Police Officer involved and the driver of one of the involved vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation," police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which is being handled by officers with the California Highway Patrol's Temecula Office were handling the investigation.

Police said that the intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours. In the immediate time after the collision, police had also closed Coastline Avenue and Heritage Lake Drive to Menifee Road, as well as W. Heritage Lake Drive and Junipero Road at McCall Road.