Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Menifee crash with alleged DUI driver

A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle being driven by an alleged DUI suspect while crossing the road in Menifee early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Menifee Road and Newport Road, a news release from the Menifee Police Department said. A person had called 911 to report that the victim "had visible head injuries" after they were struck by a Kia sedan, the release said.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center for treatment, police said. At the latest, he was said to be in stable but critical condition.

Police say that the driver of the car, Omar Sangines of Winchester, stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation. He sustained minor injuries in the crash, they said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Sangines "drove through a green light at a high rate of speed and struck the victim while the victim was crossing Newport in the crosswalk," according to the Menifee PD release.

Investigators do not believe that drugs were a factor in the collision.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has additional information was asked to contact the Menifee Police Department's Traffic Unit at 951-723-1634.