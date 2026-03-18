2 arrested for selling drugs and alcohol to Inland Empire teens

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling drugs and alcohol to Inland Empire teenagers, according to local authorities.

In a news release shared on social media, Menifee Police Department officers said that San Jacinto residents Yurida Guerrero Valenzuela, 21, and Kevin Dayon Ocegueda, 22, were both arrested and booked on suspicion of selling narcotics and alcohol to minors following a weeks-long investigation.

Menifee police said that they received information about a woman who was selling alcohol, nicotine, THC and mushrooms to minors in February. On Tuesday, they conducted a traffic stop on a car, which was occupied by Guerrero and Ocegueda, and a search of the car revealed "bags of nicotine and THC vape pens," according to the news release.

"Officers subsequently served a search warrant at Guerrero's residence, where additional evidence was located," the release said, noting that they were suspected of selling mushrooms to minors as well.

Some of the evidence seized during a search warrant at a San Jacinto woman's home on Tuesday. Menifee Police Department

Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident and booked for selling marijuana to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, selling alcohol to minors and furnishing tobacco to minors.

Police said that the investigation also revealed both suspects were communicating with minors through social media platforms, and used the information to urge parents to monitor their children's online activities.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Menifee police.