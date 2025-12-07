1 dead after car crashes into Menifee light pole and catches fire

One person was killed in a crash in Menifee on Sunday morning after colliding with a light pole, police said.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Lindenberger Road and Scott Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle that was fully involved in flames.

Cal Fire Riverside County firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire, police said.

The witness who saw the crash told Menifee police that the car was traveling east on Scott Road when it drifted onto the south side of the road and collided with the light pole. They said that the car instantly caught fire and that the driver did not get out.

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was found dead in the driver's seat of the car once crews were able to fully extinguish the flames, which proved to take longer than expected due to the car's batteries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with further details was asked to contact Menifee police at (951) 723-1500.