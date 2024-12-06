Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $200 million sold at Encino gas station expires this weekend

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth nearly $200 million dollars is just hours from expiration with no winner yet claiming the prize.

The Mega Millions ticket was one of two winning tickets sold at the same Chevron gas station in Encino, located in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard, on Dec. 8, 2023, both of which hit on all six numbers required to take home the jackpot — 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 and 13.

While one of the winners claimed their half of the $395 million prize, the second half remains unclaimed with just hours left until it expires at the end of Saturday.

"We have no way of knowing who has the second jackpot-winning ticket from that incredible night," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker. "While it's a shame for potential winners to see any winning ticket expire, it does give a helpful boost to California public schools. All unclaimed prize money winds up helping support public education, so we can still feel good about it at the end of the day."

The winner has multiple options to claim their prize.

The ticket can be brought to one of nine California Lottery offices across California, along with the corresponding claim form. Otherwise, they can fill out the paperwork, which is available online, and send it to the California Lottery headquarters via mail. It must be postmarked before Saturday.