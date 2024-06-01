Mega Millions ticket worth more than $500,000 sold at Chino Hills gas station

A Mega Millions ticket worth that matched five of the six numbers, just missing the Mega number, was sold in Chino Hills before Friday night's drawing.

The ticket is worth an estimated $508,408 and was sold at the 76 gas station in the 3200 block of Chino Avenue, according to the California Lottery.

Now, the jackpot climbs to $560 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, lottery officials noted.

Friday night's winning numbers were 4, 11, 23, 33, 49 and the Mega number was 23. It has been 19 drawings since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching al five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302, 575,350, according to California Lottery officials. Despite this, odds of winning a prize is 1 in 24.