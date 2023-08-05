Mega Millions rolls on with Tuesday's jackpot at $1.55 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday night's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $1.55 billion, the third-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

There were nine tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number.

The numbers drawn Friday were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the Mega number was 20. The estimated jackpot was $1.35 billion, the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

One ticket each sold in Michigan and Tennessee are worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Another ticket sold in Tennessee was worth $1 million, along with one each sold in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. A ticket with all six numbers has not been sold since April 18.

Tuesday's jackpot is the largest in the history of the Mega Millions game, which began in 1996 as The Big Game and was given the new name Mega Millions in 2002. The previous record is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018 drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.