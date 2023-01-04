Mega Millions reaches $785 million; Tuesday's numbers drawn

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year could see someone take home. the fourth-largest jackpot in the drawing's history, as the total reached $785 million over the weekend.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and the Mega number is 18.

The top prize increased after no players matched all six numbers drawn Friday evening.

Thus far, there have been 22 straight drawings without a winner, with the jackpot total climbing each time.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is worth an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize, which was won in November. A winner still has yet to be announced for that record-setting payout.

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.