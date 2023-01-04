Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after no winning ticket sold

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to whopping $940 million Mega Millions jackpot jumps to whopping $940 million 00:20

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Friday night's $940 million drawing, Mega Millions announced early Saturday morning. The next drawing will take place Tuesday night.

Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13.

If it holds, Tuesday's drawing will mark the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize.

There have been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in lottery history. Its winner still hasn't been announced.

The $1.1 billion is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That's paid out in 29 annual installments. But winners almost always choose the cash option, which for next Tuesday's drawing will be at least an estimated $568.7 million.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

And jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a gargantuan one-in-302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.