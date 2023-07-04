Meetup for iPad and cash online transaction leads to suspect facing multiple charges

The Murrieta Police Department shared a recent online exchange that went so wrong.

On the department's Instagram page, police shared photos and the details of a suspect, only named as Steven, who claimed to be selling an iPad and attempting to swindle a buyer out of cash.

Using the platform Offer Up, Steven met with a buyer to exchange the iPad for $1,000. The buyer and Steven met in a local parking lot, with surveillance cameras, and after the buyer handed over $1,000 cash, Steven decided he was going to keep both the iPad and the cash.

The buyer tried to stop Steven and was dragged about 10 to 20 feet as Steven began to drive off. He then crashed into two parked cars and drove off with a flat tire, front end damage, and hit a third vehicle, where his license plate was left behind. He eventually ditched his car but ultimately turned himself in.

Murrieta police said he was booked on numerous charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and hit and run causing injury.

Some law enforcement offices, from Redondo Beach to Montebello are designated SafeTradeSpots, where buyers and sellers can meet in public under surveillance to complete in-person transactions.

Offer Up provides online transaction safety tips

Never share confidential information with another person, such as passwords or banking information

Don't share your phone number. Chat through the OfferUp app!

Research: The person's profile and the item's photos

Pick a safe place during a busy time of day.

Use the app to find Community MeetUp Spots near you.

Always buy and sell in well-lit, monitored, public locations such as cafes or grocery stores

