Measles case confirmed in Orange County; exposure warnings issued at multiple restaurants, public spaces

Orange County officials confirmed that an adult has tested positive for measles in the county and visited a number of public spaces in recent days.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the person was infected from a local exposure.

"Measles is highly contagious. Everyone 12 months and older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella). Infants less than a year old who are traveling internationally should receive one dose of MMR vaccine. Adults and others who are not immune remain at risk, especially as outbreaks continue across the country and worldwide," said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. "Vaccination is the best protection."

During their infectious period, the person visited the following places:

Aug. 11 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Anaheim Packing District

Anaheim Packing District Aug. 14 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Fire and Ice restaurant, Anaheim

Fire and Ice restaurant, Anaheim Aug. 14 – 10 p.m. - 12 midnight – BJ's restaurant, Orange

BJ's restaurant, Orange Aug. 14 – 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. – The Escape Game Orange

The Escape Game Orange Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 – 10:40 a.m. to 12 p.m. – UCI Health Fountain Valley Cafeteria

OC HCA instructed people in those areas within those timeframes to do the following:

Review whether they are immune to measles or not. People who are not fully immunized against measles or who don't know if they are immune to measles already, should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately for guidance.

and call a health care provider immediately for guidance. Anyone who suspects they may have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others.

arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others. Clinicians should immediately report any suspected measles cases to the OC Health Care Agency for guidance and testing coordination.

There have been 2,566 confirmed measles cases nationwide in 2026, the agency said, marking the highest amount since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Anyone who does not develop symptoms after 21 days is no longer considered at risk of contracting measles, according to health officials.

Common symptoms for measles include: