McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen then left the team to return to Kentucky, where he spent the 2021 season as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator.

The Rams' previous offensive coordinator was Kevin O'Connell, who became the Minnesota Vikings' head coach shortly after the Rams' Super Bowl victory. Coach Sean McVay has called the Rams' plays throughout his tenure, and he went without a formal offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

The Jets had one of the NFL's worst offenses in both seasons with LaFleur in charge under head coach Robert Saleh. He led an offense last season that ranked 29th in scoring and 25th in total yards while struggling for consistent quarterback play.

LaFleur was on the San Francisco 49ers' staff from 2017 to 2020 under Kyle Shanahan, who has beaten McVay's teams in eight consecutive regular-season meetings.

The 36-year-old LaFleur is also the younger brother of Matt LaFleur, who was McVay's offensive coordinator with the Rams during McVay's first season in 2017 before eventually becoming the Green Bay Packers' head coach.