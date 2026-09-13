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2 dead after McLaren crashes in Irvine

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A single-car crash involving a McLaren left two people dead in Irvine early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers and crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the area of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue at about 12:18 a.m. on reports of a collision and fire.

Crews discovered the vehicle, a 2019 McLaren, on fire after it collided with a tree. After extinguishing the flames, first responders found two people who had died inside the vehicle.

They have yet to be identified publicly.

Investigations revealed that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and hit a curb before collding with a tree. The vehicle then split in two and caught on fire, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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