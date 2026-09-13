2 dead after McLaren crashes in Irvine

A single-car crash involving a McLaren left two people dead in Irvine early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers and crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the area of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue at about 12:18 a.m. on reports of a collision and fire.

Crews discovered the vehicle, a 2019 McLaren, on fire after it collided with a tree. After extinguishing the flames, first responders found two people who had died inside the vehicle.

They have yet to be identified publicly.

Investigations revealed that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and hit a curb before collding with a tree. The vehicle then split in two and caught on fire, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.