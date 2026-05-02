McGreevy, Cardinals notch sixth straight win 3-2 as Dodgers' slump continues

Jordan Walker homered and Michael McGreevy shut out the punchless Dodgers for six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Los Angeles 3-2 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

The Dodgers have lost a season-high four in a row and have gone five straight games without a home run for the first time since May 2015.

After back-to-back doubles by Iván Herrera and Alec Burleson to start the third inning, Walker smashed a hanging split-fingered fastball from Roki Sasaki (1-3) just over the left-field wall for a 3-0 St. Louis lead. The 372-foot shot was Walker's 10th home run and gave him a hit in seven consecutive plate appearances.

McGreevy (2-2) benefited from double plays in four of the first five innings. Second baseman JJ Wetherholt started one by laying out to catch Shohei Ohtani's line drive in the third, then he ranged far to his left on Teoscar Hernández's grounder in the fourth to create another.

McGreevy gave up three singles and a season-high three walks while striking out three. The Dodgers went without an extra-base hit.

Max Muncy and Andy Pages had RBI singles in the ninth inning off Riley O'Brien before the St. Louis closer struck out pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing to secure his ninth save. Kyle Tucker and Hernández started the last-ditch rally with consecutive infield singles with two outs against O'Brien.

Sasaki gave up three runs on five hits in six innings, throwing a career-high 104 pitches. He retired his last 10 batters and finished with four strikeouts and two walks.

After getting swept by Seattle to finish their last homestand, the Cardinals bounced back with their longest winning streak since last May.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Dustin May (3-2, 5.28) faces his former team for the first time Sunday. The Dodgers counter with LHP Dustin Wrobleski (4-0, 1.50).