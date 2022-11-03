Mayoral candidates intensify campaigns with Election Day less than a week away

The clock is winding down for Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso as Election Day quickly approaches.

"We're down to six more days," said Bass. "We've been everywhere in the community. We've been going since 6 a.m. but it's been wonderful."

Caruso was in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, hoping to whip up support from undecided voters.

"I just keep reminding people like you do — get out and vote," he said. "Your vote is your voice. It's a critical time in the city... Let's all get out and make this city better."

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar, across the county close to 12% of voters have returned their ballots which means that there are still a lot of potential votes looming throughout the region. And as the Los Angeles Times first reported, one of the most vote rich areas of the city is the San Fernando Valley which holds 38% of L.A.'s population.

"We're spending a lot of time in the valley," said Caruso. "I think we're going out there again tomorrow."

Both candidates have crisscrossed dozens of neighborhoods in the final days. Bass, who has called her campaign a grassroots movement, hopes this will convince undecided voters to cast their ballot for her.

"That's exactly why I'm going up and down the city and going to restaurants and community events and fairs and events like this," she said. "To make sure there is no undecided voter I don't come in contact with."

Professor of politics Jack Pitney said Caruso appears to be gaining in the polls in the final weeks but the outcome is far from certain.

"The money, obviously, its part of the equation," said Pitney. "The controversy over the City Council might be helping him. A lot of Angelenos may be thinking we need more of an outsider to clean up the mess. Even though he's not completely an outsider to California political life. The issues of crime and homelessness may also be helping him. Put that together and it's a competitive election."