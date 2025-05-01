Southern California organizations expected to mark May Day with rallies across town

Thousands of community organizations, labor unions and human rights activists are expected to rally across Southern California on Thursday, marking International Workers' Day, also referred to as May Day.

There has always been a lot of energy at these events, but this year, organizers are expecting to see even more participants. Many groups say they feel like the Trump Administration has been targeting working people and immigrants with its policies and actions.

Organizers say it's important to push back because they believe labor rights and immigrant rights are intertwined, and all workers deserve justice and protection, regardless of their immigration status.

The theme for the rally was decided by the LA May Day Coalition: "One struggle, One fight — Workers unite."

People are expected to begin gathering at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street around 9 a.m. The rally will include a two-mile march winding through the streets of downtown LA and end up near the detention center on Alameda Street.

Dozens of other rallies and marches are also expected to take place in cities across the country.