Watch CBS News
U.S.

Lahaina in pictures: Before and after the devastating Maui wildfires

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

1,300 still missing after Maui fires
1,300 still missing after Maui fires 04:05

Hawaiian officials are prepared for a rise in the death toll from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

At least 99 people were confirmed to have died as of Monday, and recovery crews with cadaver dogs continue to work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina, the historic coastal town on the island of Maui

These before and after pictures show the extent of the devastation in Lahaina

Lahaina Banyan Court and the Banyan tree
Lahaina Banyan Court and the banyan tree, which is over 150 years old, with branches more than 100 feet long. Getty Images
US-FIRE-HAWAII
The historic banyan tree is pictured in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, August 11, 2023. MOSES SLOVATIZKI/AFP via Getty Images
Maria Lanakila Catholic church in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
A small church in Lahaina called Maria Lanakila. Getty Images
US-FIRE-HAWAII
Burned houses adjacent to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, on August 11, 2023.  PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images
Aerial view of the Historic tourist town of Lahaina,Maui,Hawaii,USA
An aerial view of the town of Lahaina and the boat marina. Getty Images
Dozens Killed In Maui Wildfire Leaving The Town Of Lahaina Devastated
An aerial view of a boat, destroyed by a wildfire, sitting in the water on August 11, 2023, in Lahaina. Getty Images
Over Lahaina
Another aerial view of the town of Lahaina before the fires. Getty Images
US-FIRE-HAWAII
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
The harbor of Lahaina
The harbor of Lahaina. Getty Images
An aerial view of Lahaina devestation.
Watercraft bear the scars of the wildfire near downtown Lahaina on August 11, 2023. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

First published on August 15, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.