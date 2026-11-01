Matthew Stafford's Rams overcome slow start, rally past winless Chargers 24-9

Matthew Stafford passed for 157 yards and a touchdown, Blake Corum and Kyren Williams rushed for scores and the Los Angeles Rams overcame a slow start for a 24-9 victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Puka Nacua had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD for the Rams (4-4), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season after rallying past their SoFi Stadium roommates.

The Rams have won two of the three editions of this Los Angeles derby since both teams relocated a decade ago.

The Rams didn't even manage a first down until they trailed 9-3 in the waning moments of the first half, but they made three touchdown drives to take control. Corum, who rushed for 73 yards, made a 23-yard TD run before Nacua caught an 18-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

Justin Herbert passed for 257 yards and threw two interceptions for the Chargers (0-7), who returned from their bye week and extended their worst start to a season since 2000. Although the offense led by Mike McDaniel showed signs of life with 295 yards, the Bolts are still the NFL's only winless team after their defense couldn't stop a Rams offense missing injured Davante Adams.

LA's two NFL teams don't have a rivalry despite their geographical nearness, and both offenses started poorly with early interceptions. Quentin Lake set up the Rams' opening field goal by picking off Herbert's short pass and returning it 45 yards.

Herbert has thrown an interception in all seven games this season, but the Chargers also struggled to run the ball. McDaniel, who retained play-calling duties despite the Bolts' winless start, called back-to-back successful flea-flickers to get the Chargers moving toward their second field goal in the second quarter.

The Chargers' offensive struggles this season have been well-documented, but the Rams were even worse early on at SoFi: They gained just 24 yards on their first 15 plays, going without a first down on their first five drives for the first time in coach Sean McVay's career.

The Rams trailed by six when they finally got their initial first down on a 40-yard completion to Tutu Atwell. Williams waltzed in untouched for the game's first TD with 19 seconds left in the first half.

The Rams made another strong drive out of halftime, with Corum racking up 55 yards on the drive that ended with his graceful 23-yard score.

Two plays after Trent McDuffie made the Rams' second interception, Nacua took a screen pass for an 18-yard score.

Injuries

Chargers: LB Daiyan Henley injured his shoulder in the first quarter, but returned. ... S Derwin James (hamstring) missed his fourth straight game. He went on injured reserve Saturday.

Rams: CB Jaylen Watson injured his shoulder early in the second half and didn't return. He missed a game last month with a dislocated shoulder. ... McDuffie injured his back in the second half of his return from a two-game absence with a groin injury, but he was on the sideline wearing his helmet down the stretch.

Up next

Chargers: Host Houston on Sunday.

Rams: At Washington on Sunday.