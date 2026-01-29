San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan enters 2026 California governor's race

Mayor Matt Mahan of San Jose announced Thursday that he is running for governor of California in 2026, joining a crowded field in the race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I'm running for Governor of California — because we can do better," Mahan said in a statement. "I know we can because San Jose is proving it."

The mayor pointed to several accomplishments in leading the Bay Area's most populous city, including reducing unsheltered homelessness, reductions in crime and tackling the city's housing affordability issues.

"We're the safest big city in the nation. We're getting people indoors faster than any other city on the West Coast. And by reducing barriers, we have thousands of new homes for working families now under construction. We need a leader who will fix our problems while fighting to protect our values. We need a leader focused on results," the mayor added.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan KPIX

A native of Watsonville, the 43-year-old was previously a public-school teacher in East San Jose and a founder of two tech startups before entering politics. Mahan was first elected to the city council in 2020 and was elected mayor two years later.

Mahan, a Democrat, joins a crowded field ahead of the June primary, in which the top two candidates regardless of party advance to the November general election.

Other Democratic candidates who are running include former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Rep. Katie Porter, entrepreneur Tom Steyer, Rep. Eric Swallwell, state schools' superintendent Tony Thurmond, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state controller Betty Yee.

On the Republican side, Riverside Co. Sheriff Chad Bianco and political commentator Steve Hilton are running.

The primary is scheduled for June 2.