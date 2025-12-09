Matt Gutman joins CBS News as chief correspondent

Award-winning journalist Matt Gutman has been named CBS News chief correspondent, the network announced Tuesday.

In addition to reporting for "CBS Mornings" and "CBS Evening News," Gutman will serve as a lead correspondent for "48 Hours" and will contribute to future seasons of "60 Minutes." He will also serve as a fill-in anchor for the network's flagship broadcasts.

Gutman starts Jan. 5, 2026, and will be based in Los Angeles. He joins CBS News from ABC News, where he most recently served as chief national correspondent.

Gutman brings nearly three decades of experience covering some of the largest national and international news events of our time, including the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd, flash floods in Texas and mass shootings across the country.

"Matt Gutman goes there. He brings the audience along with him to whatever story he is covering, and he approaches his work with the qualities we look for in all our journalists: fearlessness, energy and relentlessness," said Bari Weiss, CBS News editor-in-chief. "I cannot wait for him to get started."

"I have worked with Matt for decades and I have seen his innate ability to take viewers into a story," said Tom Cibrowski, president of CBS News. "Whether he's on the frontlines of a conflict or the scene of a rescue mission, he has the power to connect with people in a way that informs and engages. He has a sharp news sense, an acute ability to deliver immersive storytelling and a deep appreciation of history that will be an asset to all of us."

"I am thrilled to be joining CBS, a network with TV news' most storied past, and most exciting future. With Bari and Tom at the helm, our mission is to tell the most important news stories and bring our audience along with us to places they wouldn't otherwise be able to go, to give a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard, and to tell it straight," said Gutman.

Throughout his career, Gutman has set himself apart for his in-the-field reporting. He has covered every major conflict in the Middle East over the past 25 years, from the second Palestinian uprising in the West Bank and Gaza in the early 2000s, to the fall of Saddam Hussein, the U.S. war in Afghanistan and the more recent Israel-Hamas conflict and hostage crisis. In 2023, Gutman was one of the earliest journalists to arrive in Israel after the Oct. 7 terror attack. In 2022, Gutman was on the ground in Ukraine when Russia invaded. In 2018, Gutman was in Thailand as the world watched members of a youth soccer team get rescued from a cave. He has covered climate change and natural disasters including tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, fires and famines from six continents.

Gutman has frequently reported for ABC's "20/20" and interviewed criminals on death row, covered the Karen Read murder trial extensively and spoken with countless victims of violence. He joined ABC News in 2008 as a radio correspondent.

He began his journalism career as a freelance print reporter in the Middle East covering the war on terror.

Gutman has been honored with numerous awards for his work, including Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards, a duPont, a Gracie Award and an NABJ Award.