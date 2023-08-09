Massive inferno burns down Redondo Beach home

Residents and firefighters tried their best to battle an inferno that engulfed a Redondo Beach home.

The fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. Some residents ran from their homes at the intersection of Kingsdale and Grant Avenues. Others tried to use hoses and sprays in a desperate attempt to douse the flames but to no avail.

The black plumes of smoke billowed high into the sky and were visible from LAX.

Flames threatened to spread to other buildings and a nearby powerline caught on fire, however, firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to douse most of the inferno within a matter of minutes.

They also prevented it from spreading to different lots. Unfortunately, the firefighters could not save the home after the flames turned it into a burnt pile of rubble.

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire.