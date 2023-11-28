Massive fire destroys 5 homes in South Los Angeles, 2 people in critical condition

5 homes destroyed in South LA fire, two people in critical condition

5 homes destroyed in South LA fire, two people in critical condition

5 homes destroyed in South LA fire, two people in critical condition

An investigation is underway after five homes burned down in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning, leaving two residents in critical condition.

The fire started at a building under construction at 1585 E. Vernon Street between Lima Street and Morgan Avenue and quickly spread to nearby homes around 3:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they found a "city-block-size" fire and several people were forced to evacuate the area.

Over 140 firefighters responded to the fire and it took around 18 minutes to put out the massive flames.

A total of seven buildings were damaged in the fire and five were completely destroyed, according to the LAFD. Authorities said three people were injured in the fire and two, a 64-year-old woman and 66-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital with serious burn injuries.

A total of 17 people were displaced from their homes and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

The LAFD's Arson Section is investigating the cause of the fire.