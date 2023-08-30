Massive business fire downtown Los Angeles sends plumes of smoke into air
Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire is burning in a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The flames burned through the roof of the two-story building and a plume of smoke could be seen for miles from downtown Los Angeles,
"The Incident Commander has withdrawn companies and transitioned to defensive mode, exterior-only fire attack," the LAFD said in a statement about 6:30 a.m.
About 120 firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other buildings.
