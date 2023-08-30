Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive business fire downtown Los Angeles sends plumes of smoke into air

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire is burning in a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

downtown-la-fire2.png

The fire was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.  

The flames burned through the roof of the two-story building and a plume of smoke could be seen for miles from downtown Los Angeles,

"The Incident Commander has withdrawn companies and transitioned to defensive mode, exterior-only fire attack," the LAFD said in a statement about 6:30 a.m.

downtown-la-biz-fire.png

About 120 firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other buildings. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.