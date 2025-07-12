Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez score for Galaxy in 2-1 win over D.C. United

Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez scored goals and L.A. Galaxy defeated D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Reus scored in the 23rd minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the lower left-central zone and the Galaxy carried the 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

LA outshot United 9-3 overall and 2-0 on goal in the first half. For the game, LA outshot United 13-11 overall and 5-3 on goal.

Fagúndez made it 2-0 for the Galaxy early in the second half when he scored with from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

In the 77th minute, Gabriel Pirani got D.C. United on the board, connecting from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Pirani's goal was the first for United (4-11-7) in the past four games and their slump has reached five straight games without a win.

Novak Micovic had two saves for the Galaxy (3-13-6) and Luis Barraza had three saves for United.

D.C.: at Charlotte on Wednesday

LA: vs. Austin on Wednesday