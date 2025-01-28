Map outlines the LA neighborhoods with "Do Not Drink" orders

LADWP explains latest water quality levels and Do Not Drink notices

LADWP explains latest water quality levels and Do Not Drink notices

LADWP explains latest water quality levels and Do Not Drink notices

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power released an interactive map to help residents determine if Do Not Drink notices affect them.

Three weeks ago, the wildfires started contaminating local water systems with toxins, including benzene and other volatile organic compounds. While officials lifted the advisory for residents near the Eaton Fire burn scar, many neighborhoods in and around the Palisades Fire still cannot use their tap water without risking illness.

While they have been allowed to return to their homes, LADWP customers in the 90272 zip code and 90402 zip code north of San Vicente Boulevard have had to use bottled water until the water quality improves.

LADWP's water quality director Jonathan Leung said to accurately determine if the water quality has improved to state standards, his team developed a comprehensive testing plan that requires hundreds of samples.

"We really are working to try to expedite this and do this as efficiently and safely as possible," Leung said.

The test results will be sent to the State Water Resources Control Board, which will ultimately decide when the advisory will be lifted.

In the meantime, LADWP has established bottled water distribution points at the following locations:

Veteran's Barrington Park, 300 S. Barrington, Los Angeles, CA 90049 (Link to Map) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The water supplied to the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Campus is safe, and is outside the area under a DO NOT DRINK Notice.

Palisades Branch Library, 861 Alma Real Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center, 601 Latimer Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LADWP Trailer Facility, 16701 Calle Arbolada, Pacific Palisades CA 90272 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LAFD Fire Station 23, 17281 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (No LADWP rep will be at this location)



Additionally, city officials recommended residents:

Limit the use of hot water

Limit shower time/bathing, and do not take hot baths (use lukewarm water and ventilate area)

If using a dishwasher to wash dishes use the air-dry setting

Wash clothing in cold water

If the clothes dryer does not vent outside, avoid using it (dry laundry outdoors)

Do not use hot tubs or swimming pools

Use proper ventilation when using hot water indoors

--

Have a tip about the Southern California wildfires? Send it to CBS News Los Angeles and KCAL News.