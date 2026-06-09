Pedestrian killed after car crashes into Manhattan Beach laundromat

A pedestrian was killed after a car crashed into a Manhattan Beach laundromat on Tuesday night.

It happened at Suds & Duds Coin-Op Laundry, which is located in the 900 block of Aviation Boulevard, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The victim has not yet been identified, and it's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Witnesses told CBS LA that a person who was struck by the vehicle inside the laundromat was killed. Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Aerial footage showed a black SUV that had driven through the front of the laundromat. Multiple Manhattan Beach PD officers were seen surveying the area as their investigation began.

Neighboring businesses, a pizzeria and a liquor store, did not appear to have suffered any damage in the crash.

A father and daughter who were at a bar just across the parking lot from the laundromat said that the crash was extremely loud.

"It was trying to exit the parking lot, but it kinda stopped and it was slanted," said Ellie Chambers. "And then it like paused for a moment and then it just slammed right into the building at a high speed."

The SUV was towed from the scene and several support beams were installed underneath the roof of the building where the impact occurred at around 10 p.m.