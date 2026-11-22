A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened at around 9:17 p.m., approximately four miles southwest of the shoreline, the USGS report said.

There have been no reports of injury or damage from the temblor.

Sunday's quake is one of several to strike the same area in a three-day period, after a 3.9-magnitude tremor near Commerce early Friday, followed by a 3.3-magnitude quake off the coast near San Pedro Saturday morning.

More than 1,700 people reported feeling shaking from Sunday night's earthquake, with reports coming from around the Los Angeles area via the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" reporting system.