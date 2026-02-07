Multiple people injured after car crashes into Manhattan Beach building

Multiple people were injured when a car crashed into the Deloitte building in Manhattan Beach on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. near N. Redondo Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Manhattan Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters told CBS LA that two cars collided at the intersection, which caused one of the vehicles to catch fire and then veer into the building.

They said that eight people were inside the cars involved in the collision. All of the injuries suffered were minor, and none of the victims required hospitalization, firefighters said.

The building suffered some structural damage, but firefighters were unsure of the extent. Los Angeles County Department of Building and Safety officials will need to assess the integrity of the building.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but half a dozen fire trucks and engines were seen at the spot of the crash with SkyCal overhead. Tow trucks were called for two different vehicles, though it's unclear if both were involved in the collision. A group of people was seen sitting with firefighter-paramedics on the steps of a building across the street from where the crash happened.

There also appeared to be some sort of foam used by firefighters on the car, which was surrounded by scorch marks. The vehicle appeared to have been burned and part of the building was also charred.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.