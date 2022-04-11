Watch CBS News

Man wounded in Whittier after being shot outside of church

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for the gunman wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Whittier Sunday evening. 

A man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot while outside of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Norwalk Boulevard at around 6 p.m. 

He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, his status was not known.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were working to determine motive and locate the suspect. 

First published on April 10, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

