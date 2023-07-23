Watch CBS News
Man wounded in Long Beach shooting is expected to recover

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Long Beach. 

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Luray Street before 11 p.m. Saturday. 

Upon arrival, they located evidence that a shooting had transpired, and were notified of a victim who self-transported himself to an area hospital.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with an unknown male suspect, which escalated when the suspect shot the victim," police said. "The suspect fled on foot towards an unknown direction prior to officers' arrival."

The incident remains under investigation. 

