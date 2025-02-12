Watch CBS News
Man wounded during Hollywood shooting

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was wounded during a shooting in Hollywood on Sunday, police said. 

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. near N. Gower Street and Willoughby Avenue, just next to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators reported that an unidentified man got out of a car, opened fire on the victim and got back inside before fleeing the scene.

Police say that all three of the suspect fled northbound on Gower Street in a black GMC Yukon. 

They have not yet identified the shooters or victim, whose status is not immediately known. 

No further information was provided. 

KCAL News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

