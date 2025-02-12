Man wounded during Hollywood shooting

A man was wounded during a shooting in Hollywood on Sunday, police said.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. near N. Gower Street and Willoughby Avenue, just next to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators reported that an unidentified man got out of a car, opened fire on the victim and got back inside before fleeing the scene.

Police say that all three of the suspect fled northbound on Gower Street in a black GMC Yukon.

They have not yet identified the shooters or victim, whose status is not immediately known.

No further information was provided.