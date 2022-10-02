Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded in attack near youth football game in Ontario

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

The search is on for a gunman after a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario. 

One man was seriously hurt in the attack which unfolded behind the stands at Colony High School on E. Riverside Drive. 

The game was just getting underway when witnesses heard about 8 shots around 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Police say the man that was hit was targeted and there was no threat to the school community. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

It remains unclear how many shooters were involved, nor the cause of the incident. 

First published on October 2, 2022 / 6:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.