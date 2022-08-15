Man wounded following shooting at apartment complex in San Pedro

Authorities were investigating a shooting in San Pedro that left one man wounded and a suspect at large late Sunday evening.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 3600 block fo South Pacific Avenue, after an argument between two men escalated until gunshots were fired.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, a 34-year-old man was wounded after the suspect produced a handgun and shot him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition.

Officers reported that as they interviewed the victim, he was uncooperative with their investigation, failing to disclose information on the shooting suspect.