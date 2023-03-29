Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred in Huntington Beach on Sunday.

According to Huntington Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Kensington Drive at around 6 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

"On arrival, officers located a male adult and a female adult suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "The male was declared deceased at the scene. Paramedics transported the female to a local trauma center, where she later succumbed to her injuries."

As they investigate the new incident, detectives have yet to release the identities of the deceased pending notification of family.

They believe that the incident is possibly a murder-suicide, though did not disclose information on which person fired the gun.

"There is no threat to the public or community," the police statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (714) 375-5066.