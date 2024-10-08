Man who set fire at Target store in Menifee sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

The man who started a fire that left a Target store in Menifee with serious damage in early-2023 has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to several charges this week.

Abel Arizmendi Jr., 31 of Lake Elsinore, admitted to one count of arson to a structure and a sentence-enhancing allegation of perpetrating arson in an area under a previously declared state of emergency on Monday, part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors decided to drop a charge of aggravated arson, as well as three unrelated counts from a different and unrelated case in exchange for his guilty admission. He is slated to serve 23 years in prison.

Arizmendi used an ignition device to set a trash bin on fire in the men's department at the Target store located in the 30300 block of Haun Road on Jan. 22, 2023, Cal Fire officials said.

"The fire started in the trash can and quickly spread to nearby clothing and parts of the building, resulting in substantial damage," firefighters said.

Though no one was injured, it took several hours for firefighters to contain the fire.

In all, an estimated $11.7 million in damage to the interior and lost inventory occurred as a result of the fire. The damage took several months to repair.

Despite the admission of guilt, no motive for the arson was provided.

Court records show that Arizmendi has prior convictions for felony evading, auto theft and assault with a deadly weapon.