Man who allegedly groped and stabbed tourists on Santa Monica Pier faces various charges

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping and stabbing tourists on the Santa Monica Pier Saturday evening.

Tourists from Mexico flagged down Santa Monica Police Department DART officers patrolling the Pier around 7:30 p.m. saying they had just been assaulted.

They reported that a man grabbed one of the victim's breasts and when the victim told one of her friends what had happened, the friend approached and confronted the suspect and the suspect then stabbed the friend in the face and neck with a long, sharp stick.

The suspect fled the scene but was found on the pier by police officers a short time later.

Johnathan James Peck, 25 was arrested and charged for Saturday's attacks on the Santa Monica Pier. Santa Monica Police Department

The Santa Monica Police Department reported that while officers were investigating, they learned that the suspect was also responsible for other assaults that happened earlier Saturday night. The suspect attacked another female, grabbing her breasts,

and stabbed another man with the stick.

Two victims were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

Johnathan James Peck was arrested and is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery and one count of elderly abuse.