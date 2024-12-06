Man wanted for brandishing weapon surrenders after lengthy chase, brief standoff in San Bernardino

A man wanted for brandishing a firearm was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that ran through San Bernardino County on Friday evening.

The slow-speed chase, which mostly lasted on surface streets, came to an end when the driver pulled over near E. 2nd Street and N. Waterman Avenue.

After coming to a stop, the suspect sat inside of the silver mini-SUV he was driving, refusing to exit despite having several San Bernardino Police Department patrol vehicles parked behind him. Nearly a dozen officers were standing behind ajar car doors with firearms drawn and pointed at the car.

It's unclear exactly where the chase began, but police say it started when the man brandished a firearm. It's unclear if it was at them or another person.

After just a few minutes of the barricade, a police department SWAT vehicle arrived on scene and wedged the suspect's vehicle in with a patrol car. They promptly surrendered and were taken into custody without further incident.

During the ordeal, a SBPD drone could be seen watching the suspect from the sky just outside of the car window.