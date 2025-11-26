Man turns himself in after leading police on reckless pursuit through San Gabriel Valley

A pursuit in South Pasadena on Wednesday morning came to an end when the driver turned himself in at the El Monte Police Department.

South Pasadena police said around 6:40 a.m., they received a call from a woman near Raymondale and State Street who needed help. The official disposition of the call has not been confirmed.

When officers arrived, the alleged suspect was already gone, but they received information that he fled in a red Toyota Prius. Not long after, they spotted a Prius in the area matching the description and initiated a pursuit.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit where the driver could be seen running through stop signs and ignoring other traffic signals.

The pursuit ended when the driver parked in front of the El Monte Police Department, walked inside and turned himself in.

South Pasadena police confirmed the driver will be transferred from El Monte custody.