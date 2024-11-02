Man stabbed to death outside of Echoplex music venue in Echo Park

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened outside of the Echoplex music venue in Echo Park early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. outside of the live music venue, located in the 1800 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 33-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds, LAPD officers said.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive in the stabbing.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 561-3211.