Man stabbed to death in Hacienda Heights, suspect at large

A man was stabbed to death in Hacienda Heights over the weekend and the suspect was still at large Monday, investigators said.

Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds," a sheriff's department statement said. "The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department."

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was about 35 to 40 years of age, deputies said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle information was released.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.