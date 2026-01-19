Man stabbed, LAPD breaks up unruly crowd after MLK Day Parade

Los Angeles police broke up an unruly crowd after a man was stabbed following the MLK Day Parade in Crenshaw.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the stabbing happened at about 1:58 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevards.

Officers set up skirmish lines in the area.

"Today, tens of thousands of Angelenos came together to celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Day Parade in South L.A.," Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, after the parade, LAPD responded to a group of young people creating a disturbance, and there are reports of a stabbing towards the end of the parade route that remains under investigation."