Man shot, wounded while driving in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. near 98th Street and Figueroa Street, where a man was driving when he was struck by gunfire. 

The victim, a man in his 30s, was able to drive himself a short distance before someone else took over the car and drove him to a nearby hospital.

His condition is not immediately known. 

Authorities were unable to provide information on a motive or suspect connected to the shooting. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 6:04 PM

