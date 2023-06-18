Man shot, wounded while driving in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. near 98th Street and Figueroa Street, where a man was driving when he was struck by gunfire.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was able to drive himself a short distance before someone else took over the car and drove him to a nearby hospital.
His condition is not immediately known.
Authorities were unable to provide information on a motive or suspect connected to the shooting.
