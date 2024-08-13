Watch CBS News
Man shot to death outside of liquor store in Hawthorne

Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man outside of a liquor store in Hawthorne on Monday. 

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and El Segundo Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrived to find the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LASD homicide detectives are assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

