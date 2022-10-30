Watch CBS News
Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; investigation underway

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight. 

The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was there that police arrived to locate the victim, who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto.

So far, there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:36 AM

