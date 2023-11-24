Man shot to death in South LA neighborhood

A man was shot to death Friday morning in a residential neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 2:27 a.m. in the 6300 block of Miramonte Boulevard, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name not released pending notification of relatives, officials said.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to collect evidence and look for witnesses, officials said.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.