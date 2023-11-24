Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death in South LA neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was shot to death Friday morning in a residential neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 2:27 a.m. in the 6300 block of Miramonte Boulevard, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name not released pending notification of relatives, officials said.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to collect evidence and look for witnesses, officials said.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 5:56 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.