Man shot to death in Monrovia parking lot

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Monrovia, where witnesses reported a fight happened.

Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of East Olive Avenue, where they found the victim in a rear parking lot with gunshot wounds to the upper body, said sheriff's homicide Lt. Omar Camacho. The sheriff's department was assisting the Monrovia Police Department with the investigation.

Investigators said there were multiple calls of a fight at the same location. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

There was no immediate word on a suspect description. It was unclear what prompted the dispute.