Man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that killed at one many in Hawaiian Gardens.
He was found lying next to another victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 1:09 a.m. in the 22300 block of AWrdham Avenue near the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street.
Deputies do not have a description of the suspect.
