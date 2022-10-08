Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 8)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 8) 02:17

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that killed at one many in Hawaiian Gardens. 

He was found lying next to another victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 1:09 a.m. in the 22300 block of AWrdham Avenue near the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street.

Deputies do not have a description of the suspect.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.