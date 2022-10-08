Man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that killed at one many in Hawaiian Gardens.

He was found lying next to another victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 1:09 a.m. in the 22300 block of AWrdham Avenue near the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street.

Deputies do not have a description of the suspect.