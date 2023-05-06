Man shot outside restaurant in Hollywood during fight
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the during a fight outside a restaurant on Friday.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 7400 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gardner Street, where they learned a man and a woman were arguing outside the El Compadre restaurant when another man tried to intervene.
The man who was arguing with the woman drew a gun and shot the victim, an LAPD spokesman said.
The suspect ran away from the scene.
Paramedics dispatched rushed one person to a hospital, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person's condition was not immediately known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.