Man shot outside restaurant in Hollywood during fight

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the during a fight outside a restaurant on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 7400 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gardner Street, where they learned a man and a woman were arguing outside the El Compadre restaurant when another man tried to intervene.

The man who was arguing with the woman drew a gun and shot the victim, an LAPD spokesman said.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Paramedics dispatched rushed one person to a hospital, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person's condition was not immediately known.