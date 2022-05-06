Man shot in the face in Gramercy Park

Police are in Gramercy Park investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the face.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting was reported just before noon in the 10200 block of La Salle. The person who was shot was described as a man in his 50s.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the face, but police say he is conscious and breathing.

The shooters were described as two men in their early 20s.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.